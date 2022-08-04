Police say four shootings since Friday connected to fatal shooting at party

The string of shootings across the Southeast Side and Reynoldsburg has led to one fatality and three injuries, including an infant girl. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said police believe the shootings are connected and are asking for the public’s help in gathering information on the incidents.

Police are seeking information on five recent shootings since last Friday in the southeastern Columbus area that may be related to one another, they said in a Thursday news conference.

The string of shootings across the Southeast Side and Reynoldsburg has led to one fatality and three injuries, including an infant girl. Columbus Deputy Chief Smith Weir said police believe the shootings are connected and are asking for the public’s help in gathering information on the incidents.

“We want to see this series of violence stop right now,” Weir said. “We are concerned about the well-being of the individuals involved.”

Weir said four of the shootings stem from a July 29 fatal shooting at a large party around 11:30 p.m. on the South Side that killed Ayanta Jarmon, 18, and injured a 16-year-old boy who survived his injuries.

Police responded to the 27000 block of Fairwood Avenue, where they found Jarmon unresponsive at the scene and suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m., according to police.

Weir said a fight began at the party that escalated to gunfire.

Three hours after the fatal shooting, police responded around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday to the 2000 block of Orono Pike on the Southeast Side, where a 20-year-old man was shot and survived his injuries.

Later on Saturday, at the 7000 block of Brooke Boulevard, someone was shot at but only a vehicle was hit, Weir said. Also on Saturday, Reynoldsburg police responded to the 7200 block of Ravine Way on a report of a shooting into a house with no injuries.

On Wednesday, police responded to the 3000 block of Center Ridge Way on the Southeast Side for the report of a drive-by shooting into a residence of a home that injured a 2-month-old infant and a 26-year-old male, who are both expected to survive their injuries.

Weir said police believe the events were related because many of the shootings happened within a close timeframe and several of the individuals involved in the subsequent shootings have been connected to being at the July 29 party. He also said police did not have any indication that the incidents were related to gang or violent group activity.

Story continues

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus

He encouraged the public, especially those attending the July 29 party, to come forward with information.

“We know there’s members of the public that have photos and videos and have knowledge that our detectives need to solve these cases,” Weir said. “So we’re asking for their help.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police say July fatal shooting connected to other shootings in area