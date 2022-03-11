Police make fourth arrest in Uber Eats driver attack, car theft, in Westport

Police on Friday said they are about to make a fourth and final arrest in a violent robbery of a 64-year-old food delivery driver in Westport last weekend.

After working with four other police agencies, officers took Tayvion Hart, 18, of New Haven into custody. He will be arrested first on charges stemming from an unrelated New Haven case, after which he will be processed by Westport police on charges including first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree assault on an elderly person, police said. His bail will be set at $250,000.

The woman suffered a serious head injury in the assault, which led to a chase into Bridgeport, police said.

According to Westport police, the robbery happened shortly before 7 p.m. March 5, when the woman was picking up a pizza for delivery from a Post Road restaurant.

While in the restaurant, the victim noticed that someone was getting into her car — a white Hyundai. She was injured when she went outside to stop the person, police said.

Police said they learned at the restaurant that witnesses saw the suspect get out of a black Acura before the theft, and that both cars were last seen traveling west on Post Road East.

An officer stationed on the Sherwood Island Connector spotted both cars traveling onto I-95 toward Bridgeport. The officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but both cars fled, police said.

Because of what the police called the severity of the crime, the officer pursued the two cars. He lost sight of the stolen Hyundai but chased the Acura, which got off I-95 in Bridgeport. Police said the driver apparently lost control and struck several parked cars.

Two occupants of the Acura ran and a third was captured by the pursuing officer, police said. Bridgeport officers who had been called to the scene captured the other two suspects.

Police learned that the Acura was stolen from Hamden earlier in the day; officers found a handgun in the car, police said.

Investigators believe Hart was the person driving the Hyundai, police said. They didn’t say whether they found the car.

Westport police said they had help from police in Bridgeport, New Haven and Hamden on the case, as well as from members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Westport Chief Foti Koskinas thanked all of those who worked on the case, but also reminded the community to be vigilant.

“What initially began as individuals targeting unlocked vehicles in the overnight hours has evolved into the theft of unattended vehicles at all times of day and night, in some cases by way of force,” Koskinas said. “We ask that you please remember to always lock your vehicle and take your keys with you, no matter what the circumstances.”

