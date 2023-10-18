Police make fourth and final arrest in violent CT Aston Martin carjacking

Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the carjacking of an Aston Martin in Westport last month, completing their investigation of the incident, police said.

Vincys Baez, 20, of Waterbury, is charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, robbery by carjacking, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, according to the Westport Police Department.

Police said Baez was one of two alleged thieves seen on surveillance video that captured the violent carjacking on Sept. 17. The 20-year-old has multiple pending cases in Connecticut criminal courts, including an arrest on Oct. 10 in which he was charged with allegedly stealing a firearm, using a machine gun and illegally possessing a weapon in a motor vehicle in Waterbury, records show.

Surveillance footage from the carjacking, released by police last month, showed two suspects in black masks pulling the driver from his sports car in his garage on Bayberry Lane, hitting him repeatedly, then driving away in the car.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Home surveillance videos show violent carjacking of Aston Martin in CT

Earlier this month, police made their third arrest in the case.

Garrett Gibbs, 22, also of Waterbury, was arrested on a warrant and charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, robbery by carjacking, third-degree assault, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and first-degree robbery in connection to the carjacking, police said.

Police had previously charged a 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile who were allegedly involved in the brazen carjacking and recovered the stolen car from an alleged chop shop in Berlin.

The two arrests were made after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted search warrants at residences in Berlin and Waterbury.

Authorities found the stolen sports car during the search in Berlin and a resident of the home, 39-year-old Derrick McGill, was arrested. Police also found three other stolen vehicles at the home, including the BMW used in the carjacking, a BMW stolen in Ridgefield and a Porsche stolen in Rhode Island at the home, police said.

The Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force charged McGill with four counts of first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle and a single count each of conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a chop shop, conspiracy to commit illegal operation of a chop shop and payment card theft.

Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force and members of the Waterbury Police Department then searched the teen’s Waterbury home, reportedly finding “evidence linking him to the carjacking” as well as a handgun with an extended magazine, police said.

The 16-year-old faces charges of home invasion, first-degree strangulation, robbery by carjacking, first-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.

Baez has multiple pending other cases in Connecticut criminal courts, including charges of reckless driving and engaging police in a pursuit in Waterbury in August and an arrest for allegedly interfering with an officer in December of 2021.

He was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond in the carjacking and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, police said.