Police: Fowlerville teen killed in Cohoctah Township crash

COHOCTAH TWP. — A Fowlerville teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Cohoctah Township, Lt. Rene Gonzalez of the Michigan State Police confirmed with The Daily Monday.

Gonzalez said MSP troopers responded around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, to a report of a 2010 Dodge Challenger overturned on Chase Lake Road near Handy Road in the township.

He said one of the passengers, a 19-year-old man from Fowlerville, was killed in the crash.

The driver, an 18-year-old Westland man, and another passenger, a 65-year-old man from Howell, were transported to the hospital with injuries. Gonzalez did not have an update on their statuses as of Monday morning.

Police suspect the driver was operating while intoxicated, Gonzalez said.

He said police are waiting for the results of a blood test and the incident remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

"It appears they possibly lost control on the roadway and rolled out into the ditch," he said.

MSP officers were assisted by Howell and Fowlerville police, Howell Area Fire, The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, and Livingston County EMS.

