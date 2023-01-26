Police: "Foxy" pills plaguing Stillwater community

Jan. 25—Three members of a drug distribution ring were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in dealing a drug colloquially known as "foxy methoxy" — a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

It is a synthetic drug abused for the hallucinogenic effect it produces, typically by teenagers and young adults as a club drug, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center. It produces a variety of negative physical and psychological effects, including visual and auditory distortions, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hallucinations, emotional distress and diminished inhibitions.

Stillwater detectives said they observed Rocky Bradford walking through a trailer park field and climbing over a fence with a backpack as he "appeared to be trying to stay out of view" on Jan. 12.

They said they have made numerous contacts with Bradford, 46, for more than 20 years, and they received information from confidential informants that he had been actively dealing "foxy's". He also had an outstanding warrant with Payne County.

Bradford was placed under arrest and was in possession of 17 combined grams of foxy methoxy, according to an affidavit.

"These pills were consistent with the pills we have seen plaguing our community," Stillwater police officer Brett Moore said in a written statement.

Bradford's pills were round and blue with a distorted, uneven "M 30" print.

The detectives said he admitted to distributing the pills in a recorded interview. He stated he typically re-ups with 60 to 80 pills at least once a week.

He was charged with aggravated drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute. He faces life in prison.

In the interview, the detectives said Bradford informed them of a client who possessed approximately 120 pills.

They and Special Projects members attempted to contact Ricky Gerard Dominguez II at the hotel he was staying at, which Bradford allegedly provided.

Dominguez, who the News Press previously reported to have an extensive rap sheet, was found with 100 pills, weighing in at 11 grams, according to an affidavit. The pills were sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for further testing.

Dominguez was arrested on aggravated drug trafficking charges.

Another alleged dealer found with "M 30" pills

Deja Monet Crowder was pulled over near the intersection of Lakeview and Washington on Jan. 13.

Police said they were familiar with her as she was "heavily involved" in the use and distribution of fentanyl pills, including tips that pills were being sold and transported to the Stillwater Police Department's jail.

A K-9 was used to find drugs in the car.

A probable cause affidavit said the dog helped locate foxy methoxy pills, as well as cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed at Crowder's residence, and police said they found $800 worth of prepackaged foxy methoxy bundles.

Police say Crowder told them she sells 100 pills every three days in Stillwater. She buys the pills for five dollars and doubles her money.

She was charged with illegal drug trafficking and faces life in prison.