Police: FPC student, 16, shot and killed in Bunnell; another person wounded

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Bunnell, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Keymarion Hall, 16, died from a gunshot wound after being transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, according to the release.

The other person who was shot did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was treated and released, the release stated.

The dispatch center received calls just after 10 p.m. Tuesday about gunshots heard near South Pine Street and East Booe Street in Bunnell, the release stated.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly stated in the release that the shooting "appears to be a focused incident."

"Our investigators have worked throughout the night and I ask anyone with information to call us," Staly stated in the release.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit is investigating the shooting per a contract between the Sheriff's Office and the city of Bunnell.

The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information call 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS, where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: FPC student, 16, shot, killed in Bunnell; 1 person wounded