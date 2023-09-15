Police: Frankfort robbery suspect also committed 3 robberies in Lexington

A Lexington man recently charged with committing a string of robberies in Franklin County now faces additional charges for allegedly committing three robberies in Lexington too, according to police.

Maurice Curry, 22, is accused of robbing a liquor store, gas station and two individuals in Lexington Sunday, according to the Lexington Police Department. The incidents happened shortly before the trio of robberies in Frankfort.

The first robbery happened around midnight at Lex Liquor on Richmond Road. Police said Curry assaulted an employee and fled the store with an unknown amount of money.

Police received the call for the second robbery at approximately 3:43 a.m. Police said it happened at a Speedway Gas Station on Tates Creek Road. Curry allegedly assaulted another employee and fled with an unknown amount of money.

The third robbery happened at roughly 6:16 a.m. at a gas station on the 2600 block of Abigail Way, according to police. Curry allegedly confronted two individuals, implied he had a weapon, assaulted a victim and fled with personal items.

The first robbery in Frankfort took place just after 7:45 a.m. at a gas station on East Main Street, the Frankfort Police Department said. He was arrested later that morning after a vehicle and foot pursuit with officers.

Lexington police used the real-time intelligence center, Flock license plate reader cameras and traffic cameras to identify Curry, police said. Information was gathered from all three scenes, further identifying Curry as the suspect.

Curry faces four counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of intimidating a participant in a legal process and one count of first-degree criminal mischief for the crimes committed in Fayette County, according to police.

Curry is being held on a $100,000 bond for his Franklin County charges. It’s unknown what his bond is for his Fayette County charges.