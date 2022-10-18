Police say Frederick bank was robbed

Oct. 18—Frederick police said they are searching for a person who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday.

Police responded to the bank on Wormans Mill Road at about 9:43 a.m. for a report of a bank robbery, according to a news release.

Police alleged that the robber entered the bank, said he had a weapon and demanded money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.

The robber left in a black Nissan Murano with what is believed to be a 2015-2022 Midnight Edition trim model with all black wheels. He is described as wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Detective Anthony McPeak (call or text message) at 240-578-5684 or AMcPeak@FrederickMDPolice.org. To remain anonymous, the public can contact the Frederick Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

The Frederick Police Department partners with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS may result in the tipster receiving a cash reward of up to $2,000, if the information leads to an arrest. Visit metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/ for more information.

