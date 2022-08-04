Police: Freeland man wrote ex-girlfriend's nickname on bullet

Aug. 4—PITTSTON TWP. — A man from Freeland was arrested at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton after allegedly kidnapping an ex-girlfriend from her place of employment in Pittston Township on Wednesday.

Erickson Miguel Disla, 22, of Vine Street, used a black marker to write the nickname of the woman on a bullet he placed in the magazine of a handgun when he drove off with her, according to court records.

The woman faked a back injury and convinced Disla to take her to the hospital where she passed a note to a nurse seeking help, court records say.

Hazleton police detained Disla at the hospital and was later arrested by Pittston Township police.

Disla was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of kidnapping, kidnap to inflict terror or injury, stalking, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Christopher deemed him a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

Disla showed up at the woman's place of employment in Pittston Township while she was on a 15 minute break. Disla told the woman he wanted to talk and convinced her to sit inside his vehicle.

The woman reported Disla drove away as her manager called and sent text messages to her. She responded to her manager, "I'm okay," and, "send them to the hospital," the complaint says.

The manager received another text message in the form of a map picture showing her location at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazleton.

As Disla arrived at the hospital, the woman told him to park the vehicle. She entered the emergency room where she passed a note to a nurse claiming she was being held by Disla after they ended their relationship and he took her from her job.

She noticed through windows at the hospital as Disla was walking toward the emergency room doors, she noticed he was carrying a bag that contained a handgun.

Hospital staff contacted Hazleton police who detained Disla.

A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was allegedly found in Disla's bag. The first bullet in the magazine had the woman's nickname written on it with a black marker, the complaint says.

After Disla's arrest, the woman told police she went with him fearing he had his handgun that he aimed at her as they drove to Hazleton.

She claimed Disla grabbed her cellular phone when he noticed she was texting and calling people.