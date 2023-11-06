Police: Freeport man accused of harboring teenage girl faces drug, weapon charges

A Freeport man accused of harboring a runaway juvenile now faces drug charges.

Freeport police said the department received a tip Jamie Coleman, 39, was harboring a 15-year-old girl in the 600 block of N. Walnut Ave.

The teenager had previously been reported as a runaway, according to police.

When officers searched the apartment, they found drugs and a weapon.

Coleman has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver more than 15 grams of cocaine, but less than 100 grams of cocaine.

The teenager was taken to the hospital where she was evaluated and released back to her family, police said.

Coleman is being held in the Stephenson County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport man Jamie Coleman faces drug, weapons charges