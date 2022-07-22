Police: Freeport man in critical condition from gang-related shooting

FREEPORT — A Freeport man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night at the 600 block of West Pleasant St., police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area and located a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

A 30-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was discovered inside the vehicle that crashed.

The victim was transported to FHN Memorial Hospital and was later airlifted to a Rockford area hospital for treatment.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Freeport police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-7669.

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Freeport man in critical condition following shooting