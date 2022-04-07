Police: Fremont man fatally stabbed, not shot as initially reported

A Fremont man who died March 12 in the 200 block of Justice Street had been fatally stabbed, not shot multiple times as initially reported, Interim Police Chief Derek Wensinger said Thursday.

FREMONT — A Fremont man that died March 12 in the 200 block of Justice Street was fatally stabbed and not shot multiple times as initially reported, Interim Police Chief Derek Wensinger said Thursday.

Further medical examination showed that Marrio Dean, 43, of Fremont, died of stab wounds, Wensinger said.

The victim was found in the street and taken to ProMedica Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

When officers initially arrived on the scene, they responded to a shots fired call and it was believed Dean had been shot multiple times.

Justice Street fatality: Fremont Police seek answers in March 12 death

Aggravated possession, trafficking: Clyde man arrested on drug charges

Multiple assault charges: Fremont man charged after allegedly hitting woman with cane

Wensinger said, in his experience, it normally would be evident if someone were either stabbed or shot multiple times unless there are extenuating circumstances involved.

The interim chief said the situation involving Dean's death on March 12 was very chaotic, with a huge fight involving multiple people, reports of gunshots fired and bullet casings recovered at the scene.

"We were in a unique position," Wensinger said.

He said police have a "person of interest" in the murder case that is incarcerated on an unrelated criminal case from a neighboring county.

The person poses no threat to the community.

Your support helps keep the lights on at the News Messenger. Stay connected with our daily stories, in-depth reporting and more by

clicking Subscribe

Subscribe

Wensinger said the identity of that suspect will be released upon the filing of a formal indictment.

Fremont Police is working with the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office in preparing a case for presentation to a Sandusky County grand jury.

There is no timeline for when there may be a formal indictment filed, Wensinger said.

"I'm hoping soon," Wensinger said.

Wensinger said Anthony L. Williams Jr., 40, of Fostoria, is not a suspect in the stabbing.

Story continues

Williams was arrested by Fremont police and charged with felony counts of having weapons under disability and discharge of a firearm on prohibited premises.

According to a Fremont police incident report, officers collected closed circuit TV video from the Da Pitt Stop bar where the altercation with Dean began, and collected CCTV video from Rojas Rosas Cantina.

After reviewing the videos, officers found that after persons involved began fighting with Dean after they exited Da Pitt Stop.

Williams was one of the people seen in CCTV video exiting the bar, and ran across West State Street to a white Cadillac that was parked next to a party bus, according to the police report.

A Fremont police detective said he received a call Sunday from Williams.

Williams told police he has received messages from people from Fremont who are accusing him of shooting Dean.

The Fostoria man said he wanted to speak with the detective and clear his name and agreed to meet for an interview at the Fostoria Police Department.

During this interview, according to the police report, Williams admitted he did retrieve a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P semi auto pistol.

He then ran back to the 200 block of Justice Street where he saw about 40 people in the street.

Williams said he pointed the gun in the air and fired one round.

Wensinger said there was other criminal conduct that occurred during the incident.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with any knowledge of the crime to contact Det. Clayton Holskey or Det. Dustin Nowak at 419-332-5331 or cholskey@fremontohio.org or dnowak@fremontohio.org.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont Police: Man fatally stabbed, not shot in March 12 incident