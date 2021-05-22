Police: Fresno suspect arrested with 'astonishing amount' of child pornography

May 21—FRESNO — Detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 55-year-old Michael Martin of Fresno. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of child pornography with bail was set at $40,000. He has since posted bond and was released from custody.

On Tuesday, members of the ICAC Task Force performed follow up work on a tip related to possession of child pornography. Detectives contacted the suspect, Michael Martin, at his home on the 2600 block of E. Andrews Ave. in Fresno.

They arrested him after executing a search warrant and finding more than a thousand DVDs containing videos of lewd acts with children, according to a release. Additionally, detectives seized electronic devices and books, which they said contain explicit photos and videos. Detectives consider this to be one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation, according to reports.

Detectives have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children.