Police: Friday Amsterdam shooting death wasn't random

Mar. 14—AMSTERDAM — The city's first homicide of the year Friday did not appear to be a random act of violence, investigators said Sunday.

Ricardo M. Lopez, 37, of Church Street, died early Friday after police found him on Hibbard Street, a mostly residential, dead-end street. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Emergency responders found Lopez severely injured in the road. Lopez was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

On Sunday, Sgt. Joseph Spencer said there wasn't a reason for the general public to be concerned.

"The circumstances that we've uncovered, as forth, don't lead us to believe that this was a random act, or that there's any danger to the general public," Spencer said.

The sergeant declined to provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office and New York State Police Major Crimes are helping city police with the ongoing investigation.