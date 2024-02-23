‘Police are our friends’: Program aims to build community bonds with NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It is a program called Conversation with the Commissioner.

The goal is to show young people in underserved communities that the NYPD can positively impact their lives. While Commissioner Edward Caban did not attend this conversation, his replacement was a hometown hero whom all were happy to see.

Wendy Garcia is the first Dominican woman to be NYPD Deputy Commissioner for equity and inclusion. She is also from Washington Heights. So, when she entered the gymnasium at Gregorio Luperon High School in Washington Heights, she was greeted with hugs and applause.

Dozens of children, aged three to 10 years old, lined up to ask the deputy commissioner all sorts of questions.

“Do you like your job?” Leandrew, 6 years old, asked the deputy commissioner.

“The NYPD are like superheroes,” Garcia told the children, “Except instead of capes, they have badges,” she added.

This conversation was supposed to be with police commissioner Edward Caban, but he was out recovering from surgery.

This program was organized by Jackie Rowe-Adams, who lost two sons to gun violence and founded the organization Harlem Mothers and Fathers SAVE.

“Three to 10-year-olds watch a lot of TV, and they see a lot of negativity,” Rowe-Adams, the organizer, told PIX11 News. “I do this because I want the community to know the police are not all bad. The police are our friends,” she added.

“I am from Washington Heights, and I am happy to represent the NYPD. I looked at the kids and I am seeing my family and even my own kids,” Garcia told PIX11 News.

The funniest question came from 11-year-old Hannah.

“What is your favorite type of donut,” Hannah asked the deputy commissioner. Garcia described a pistachio-filled donut.

One little boy even came dressed for the job he hopes to have one day.

“I want to grow up to be a police officer,” Brandon Fernandez, five years old, told PIX11 News.

The next conversation with the commissioner will be held in the next few weeks.

