Police: Fugitive arrested in Brighton after injuring detective and threatening judge

BRIGHTON — A fugitive was taken into custody in Brighton on Friday, July 7, after allegedly hospitalizing a detective and leading police on a pursuit through multiple counties, including Lenawee and Monroe.

Jordan Worrall, 31, of New Hudson, was arrested in Brighton after missing a court date Wednesday and allegedly threatening to kill his court-appointed attorney and a Novi District Court judge on social media.

During his arrest, Worrall broke several facial bones of a detective from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team, according to OCSO.

“This clearly unhinged and violent individual is thankfully in custody due to the dedicated work of a variety of agencies, especially our Fugitive Apprehension Team,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard wrote in a statement. “I look forward to him being held fully accountable for his actions.”

The arrest ended a 48-hour "quest" to avoid police, OCSO said, which began when Worrall failed to appear in court Wednesday on a fleeing and eluding charge. Deputies responded to an address on Grayling Street in Lyon Township where the caller — the mother of Worrall's daughter — claimed he'd posted threatening remarks against the government, his attorney, and Judge Travis Reeds, including a threat to kill them.

The court was made aware of the threat and a $1 million bond was set. Later on Wednesday, Worrall was seen driving his pickup truck through the courthouse parking lot on Grand River in Novi. He was pursued by Novi police through Wixom and Commerce Township before the pursuit ended in Milford.

On Thursday, detectives located Worrall in Adrian and contacted local police. An attempt to stop him was unsuccessful, with pursuits also terminated in Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Eventually, Worrall was located again, this time near the Michigan-Ohio border. He was pursued by Toledo police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol until he fled back to Michigan.

Detectives were notified Friday around 9:30 a.m. that Worrall was seen walking down Manistee Street in a mobile home park in Lyon Township. He drove off before deputies arrived. He was arrested a few hours later in Brighton.

Prosecutors announced two additional felony charges against Worrall — making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Additional charges, police say, will be sought for allegedly assaulting the detective and resisting arrest.

