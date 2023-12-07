Police: Gallitzin Township man gives clerk bogus $100 bill for cigarettes

Dec. 7—GALLITZIN, Pa. — A Gallitzin Township man was charged on Wednesday with forgery, accused of passing a phony $100 at a Dollar General store and then pedaling away on a bicycle, authorities said.

Gallitzin Borough police charged Jessey E. Massey, 38, of the 100 block of Amsbry Road, with felony counts of forgery and retail theft.

According to a complaint affidavit, Massey entered the Dollar General store on Main Street in Gallitzin on Nov. 25 to buy a pack of cigarettes and a drink.

Massey allegedly handed the store clerk, who was in training, a $100 bill and his driver's license for a $13.25 sale.

Massey allegedly told the clerk to keep the change and walked away. When the store manager told him to stop, Massey bolted out the door and pedaled away on his bicycle, the affidavit said.

A customer and store video allegedly identified the man as Massey.

Police said the $100 bill was phony and Massey owed the store $13.25 in restitution.

Massey was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $10,000 bond.