Police: Gang member arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm

Jul. 6—Selma Police say that they arrested a gang member for possession of an unregistered firearm during a traffic stop June 30.

At approximately 7:47 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Wright Street and Floral Avenue on a black Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic violation. The vehicle was occupied by four male subjects who were including Andres Valtierra Gomes, 19, and Caruthers resident Felipe Esquivel, 30, both of Caruthers.

Through the course of this investigation officers located a loaded unregistered Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun under the passenger seat, police said. Officers were able to determine the firearm belonged to Esquivel who was ultimately placed in custody, according to reports. Authorities say that Esquivel is a documented East Side Fresno Northerner (Norteno) gang member from the city of Fresno. Gomez was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The remaining occupants were later released with no criminal charges.

Esquivel was transported to Fresno County Jail on charges relating to carrying an unregistered concealed firearm and public intoxication.