Police: Gary motorcycle club visited, threatened Kokomo club

Nov. 2—Intimidation and threats of retaliation are just some of the issues highlighted in a federal court indictment against a Gary motorcycle club during a trip to Kokomo in mid-September.

According to court documents, several members of "Sin City Deciples" (SCD) — an outlaw motorcycle gang and criminal organization — are now facing numerous federal charges relating to acts of violence and extortion involving murder-for-hire, trafficking, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, narcotics distribution and firearms violations, all part of a racketeering conspiracy that dates back to roughly 2009.

Part of the indictment also states that the Sin City Deciples would visit and terrorize other motorcycle organizations around Northern Indiana, extorting them for money and allegiance.

That was the case on Sept. 12, court records note, when SCD visited the Moville Ground Shakers Motorcycle Club on Kokomo's north side.

At approximately 1 a.m. that day, around 50 members of SCD — armed with handguns and AR-15 style rifles — allegedly forcibly entered the Moville Ground Shakers Motorcycle Clubhouse in Kokomo, court documents stated, and told the owner that they were "taking over control of Kokomo."

SCD also allegedly told individuals associated with Moville Ground Shakers Motorcycle Club that they needed to "patch over" and become a support club of the SCD, the indictment read. "Patch over" refers to one motorcycle club incorporating allegiance into a much larger motorcycle club by trading in their previously worn colors for the colors of the larger club.

SCD members, many of whom were wearing masks, also allegedly surrounded the clubhouse's perimeter and prevented individuals from leaving, accessing their telephones or calling the police, court documents noted.

Court records added that when members of Moville Ground Shakers told SCD that some members did not want to "patch over," SCD told the Kokomo organization that they had just five days to do so unless they wanted to face retaliation.

Story continues

During that incident, according to the indictment, one member of Moville Ground Shakers was even beaten up by SCD members, while another was held at gunpoint for an unspecified amount of time.

The Kokomo Police Department has not responded to the Tribune's request for further information regarding the Sept. 12 incident.

It's also unclear whether any local charges will be filed against the Sin City Deciples at this time, or if there were any instances of them being in Kokomo after Sept. 12.

Kim Dunlap can be reached at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.