Police: Gary police dog killed in shooting, suspect in custody

A Gary police dog was killed in a shooting on Thursday, Gary Police Department and city officials announced at a news conference.

K-9 Falco was with his handler, Officer Angel Lozano, during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of 35th Court in Gary’s Glen Park area, Gary Police Chief Anthony Titus told reporters.

The individual that Lozano pulled over fled on foot, firing a handgun at both dog and handler as they gave chase, he said. Falco was hit and died of his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

“K-9 Falco was a beloved eight-year veteran of the Gary Police Department, having over 1,000 deployments, with apprehensions of the most violent criminals, seizing numerous drugs and guns off the street,” Titus said. “K-9 Falco was a great asset to the department and the community and served to the highest expectations. This department and the citizens of Gary lost in true servant hero today.”

Deputy Mayor Trent McCain urged community members “to reflect on the unwavering commitment of all of our law enforcement officers both human and K-9 alike.”

Titus did not identify of the suspect, nor did he provide additional details about the nature of the traffic stop. The GPD declined to take questions from reporters at the news conference.

