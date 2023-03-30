Police use gas to force suspect out of bunker during Lubbock SWAT standoff

Police on Thursday provided more details about what led up to Wednesday afternoon's SWAT response in a north Lubbock neighborhood and how law enforcement was able to arrest a suspect after a more than six-hour standoff.

According to LPD, a woman arrived at a house in the 2600 block of Colgate Street belonging to the suspect — now identified as 39-year-old Joshua Molinar — to borrow his phone.

Lubbock police, SWAT and Lubbock ISD police respond to a disturbance in the 2600 block of Colgate Street on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

While inside the house, Molinar is accused of beginning to assault and sexually assault the woman. She was able to fight him off, according to police, and was able to get out of the home and ask a nearby person for help.

This prompted a 911 call and police responded at 12:23 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center. The severity of her injuries was not made clear by the police.

When police were searching for Molinar, they found him in an underground bunker on the property, and he refused to leave, according to police.

After several hours, an arrest warrant was issued and SWAT was able to deploy gas into the bunker, forcing Molinar to exit the structure. He was taken into custody without further incident at 6:41 p.m., according to police.

Molinar is charged with aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury and attempted sexual assault.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police use gas force suspect out bunker during Lubbock SWAT standoff