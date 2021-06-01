Police gathering evidence in fatal Linwood shooting

Jun. 1—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives were continuing to gather evidence Monday in their probe of a bold mid-day shooting that killed one man and left a second injured in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue on Sunday.

Detectives had initially encountered difficulty in finding cooperation with potential witnesses but said Monday they were making progress in the case.

Police were called to a report of "shots fired and a man down" in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue just before 1 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old Falls man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said a passerby and two responding officers attempted CPR on the victim but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center ER-1 for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot, which was not considered life-threatening. Police said the 27-year-old Falls man "is expected to make a full recovery."

Both victims had reportedly been standing in front of 1667 Linwood Ave., the scene of a shooting on March 27. Police said Sunday it appeared an unidentified car "pulled up in the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue, a short distance from where the victims were standing at which point a gunman reportedly got out of the car and began firing at the victims. The gunman then jumped back into the car and the vehicle left the scene.

Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered eight spent shell casings in and near the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue.

Detectives said no arrests have been made. The name of the homicide victim has not yet been released by police.

The March 27 incident involved the host of a large party in the building at 1667 Linwood Ave. being shot several times. The 30-year-old male victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wounds. Police have no provided any updates on the status of that victim or their investigation of the shooting.

The building at 1667 Linwood Ave. has been described by sources as a "make-shift bar." Sources have also told the Gazette that individuals involved with the operation of that location may also have had ties to a former Highland Avenue speakeasy known as the "Red Room" or "Red House".

That violence-plagued party house was finally shut down after Falls city building inspectors condemned the property.