Police: Genoa Township man shot and killed neighbor's dog

GENOA TWP. —Police allege that a Genoa Township man shot and killed his neighbor's dog in an incident that is currently being investigated.

Livingston County Sheriff deputies Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, responded around 1:15 p.m. to a report of a dog being shot near Richardson and Coon Lake roads in the township.

"Preliminary investigation revealed an 8-year-old Boxer had gotten off the property it lives at," police said in a news release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

"The dog went to a neighbor's house and was displaying aggressive behavior toward the homeowner, an 80-year-old male, who was outside," according to the release. "The male subject reported being fearful of the dog attacking him from proximity and fired one round from a handgun. The dog died from the gun shot."

Police say the incident is being investigated by the Animal Control Division of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review when the investigation is complete.

