Police: Georgia man arrested on DUI after following teen home from work

Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her job on Highway 53 to head home.

After she turned onto Highway 123 in Braselton, officials said she observed a car following her extremely close. When she sped up, the car sped up.

The driver, identified as Volodymyr Ionashku, 24, of Hoschton, would turn on the flashers as he continued to follow her, eventually pulling up beside her.

Ionashku passed the teenager, pulled in front of her and brake-checked her, the release stated.

TRENDING STORIES:

The teenager called her father and told him she was being followed. Her mother called 911. Ionashku followed her all the way into her neighborhood.

The victim’s father stepped in and Ionashku was arrested.

He was arrested for driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities are asking parents to talk to their teenagers and remind them to be mindful of their surroundings at all times, including when they’re driving at night.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation with more charges pending.

IN OTHER NEWS: