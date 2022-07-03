Police: Georgia man stabbed 4 family members at his home

A Georgia man stabbed four family members and himself during a domestic-related incident at his home in Savannah, police said Friday.

Roger Hendrix, 31, was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, authorities said in a news release.

Police said they responded to a home Thursday night and found four people between the ages of 38 and 65 suffering from stab wounds. The suspect, who was also found in the home, had self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.

According to investigators, Hendrix stabbed one of the victims and the remaining people involved were injured while trying to disarm him.

All five were transported to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

It was not clear whether Hendrix has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.





