Police: Georgia woman identified as person of interest after murder of elderly Mount Dora couple

Police in Mount Dora are working to release more details after a woman was arrested following the deaths of an elderly couple.

Police in Mount Dora identified Vickie Williams as their person of interest after the double homicide.

Williams was in a Georgia jail Thursday and charged with stealing the couple’s car.

Channel 9 is looking into her criminal history and found that she has had run-ins with the law in several places including Ohio, Georgia and Florida

Police believe the 50-year-old woman is somehow connected to the murders of Darryl and Sharon Getman.

Investigators said Williams was arrested for driving the murdered victims’ car in the city of Savannah.

Currently, she’s only charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The Getmans were found killed on New Year’s Eve in their home at the Waterman Village Senior Living Complex.

According to investigators, residents reported Williams lurking around the gated property, knocking on doors, and asked people if she could come inside their homes days before the murder.

Police said they have video of her on the property where the bodies were discovered.

Police still haven’t said how the couple was killed.

