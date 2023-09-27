Police: Ghost guns and 3D printers for making them found at New York City day care

NEW YORK - It's a shocking discovery at an East Harlem day care in New York City.

Authorities said Wednesday they recovered ghost guns and 3D printers from Alay's Day Care on East 117th Street between Park and Madison Avenues in Harlem. Three people were arrested, including an 18-year-old and two minors.

Police made the terrifying discovery after executing a search warrant.

Link: What is a ghost gun?

Illegally manufactured ghost guns and and the 3D printers used to make them were found at the day care center in East Harlem. The NYPD said they executed three search warrants Tuesday. The third led to the seizure.

"Inside this day care facility, investigators recovered a 3D printer, 3D printing cools and plastic filliment, two completed 3D printed firearms, one 3D printed assault pistol, and one additional 3D printed receiver," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Of Intelligence And Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said.

Watch: Officials announce arrest

"Charges will include illegal firearms possession, manufacturing of an assault weapon, and reckless endangerment," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

"This is a heartbreaking scenario: Thinking that you're dropping your child off to a place of safe haven just to find out that it was a dangerous environment where someone was making a gun inside," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Who would've thought that we must add to our list of inspections - Do we have 3D printers that can print guns? Do we see the presence of various items like fentanyl and other items?"

Three arrests were made. Two of the suspects are minors. The third was 18-year-old Jamal Coley. Police said Coley lives in the home with his mother, who owns and operates the day care center. Police wouldn't comment on whether Coley's mother is facing charges as the investigation is ongoing.

"You've got an 18-year-old in his room. 3D printer. He's not making little robotic toys - he's making guns. That should be scary to everyone," Adams said.

Just last week, one child died and several more were hospitalized after it was discovered they had come into contact with fentanyl at a Bronx day care that was also used as alleged drug operation.

Adams believes changes need to be made to the day care inspection process, not ruling out the possibility that the NYPD may step in going forward.

"There's an extensive process already in place. But we are dealing with a new enemy. And we have to stay ahead of those who are finding creative ways to create dangerous environments," Adams said.

Health department officials said the day care has been open since 2021. The last inspection they did was in February of this year. They said they were cited for health and hygiene issues, but took corrective action.

Adams is leading a formal analysis and assessment of what inspectors can look for at day care centers going forward, and what warning signs parents can look for themselves.

