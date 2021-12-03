Police: Girl admitted 'making up' threats against McKeesport Area, West Mifflin schools

Dec. 3—McKeesport police say a girl is facing charges after allegedly admitting she made "violent threats" against a local middle school.

Police said they were notified on Tuesday about an initial threat made via Snapchat against McKeesport Area School District's Founders' Hall Middle School. McKeesport detectives determined the threat wasn't credible.

A second threat against the same school was reported on Wednesday, prompting a renewed investigation by police, with the help of the FBI.

Investigators identified a juvenile female suspect, whom they say admitted she "did in fact make up these threats" and was also responsible for threats targeting the West Mifflin School District.

McKeesport police consulted with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office and said the girl will be charged in juvenile court.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .