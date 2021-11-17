Police: girl on bike receives minor injuries after being struck by truck in front of Redding school

An 8-year-old girl on a bicycle received minor injuries when she was struck by a pickup after she rode in the path of the truck Tuesday morning, the Redding Police Department said.

The collision was reported around 7:50 a.m. in front of Mistletoe Elementary School on Mistletoe Lane east of Churn Creek Road.

Investigators said the girl was riding her bike against traffic when a Dodge pickup, driven by a woman, was exiting the school parking lot.

The collision happened when the girl into the roadway and into the path of the truck, investigators said.

The girl was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police said the girl "was not wearing a helmet properly."

On Facebook, Cpl. Michael DiMatteo said, "Redding Police Department would like to remind parents that juveniles riding bicycles are required to wear helmets when on the roadway. It is also important for motorists to be aware of children in school zones, slow down and always watch for children coming and going to school on bicycles and walking."

