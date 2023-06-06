Police: Girl at Dell Children's Hospital with severe head trauma after overnight shooting

A girl is being treated this morning at Dell Children's Hospital for head trauma after Austin Police responded to an overnight shooting at an apartment complex.

During a press conference, police said they responded to a call of gunshots at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartment Complex, 1501 E Howard Ln. Officers and medics discovered a juvenile girl suffering from head trauma. Shortly after, she was transported to the hospital.

Initially, police called the shooting a homicide investigation before correcting their error.

Police did not say if anyone has been arrested.

