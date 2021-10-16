Police: Girl robbed of book bag and shoes

Oct. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was jailed Friday, accused of conspiring with two juveniles to rob a third juvenile of her book bag and shoes at Solomon Homes, authorities said.

City police charged Tina Denise Brand, 37, of the 500 block of Oak Street, with robbery, riot with intent to commit a felony, corruption of minors, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, the alleged attack happened at 13 Solomon Homes on Sept. 23.

Video shows two juveniles kicking and punching a third juvenile. The pair then rob the girl of her book bag and shoes, the complaint said.

Brand allegedly is seen watching the attack before driving away with the two assailants.

Police said the girl had injuries to her face and right arm.

Brand was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000.