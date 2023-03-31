Police: Girl sitting in roadway when struck by truck

Mar. 31—FROSTBURG — An 11-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle Friday morning as she was waiting for a school bus in Frostburg.

The Frostburg City Police Department said the girl was flown by Trooper 5, a Maryland State Police medevac, to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Armstrong and Delano avenues in the city's West End.

According to police, a 2016 Chevrolet truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from LaVale, was traveling north on Armstrong Avenue and stopped at a four-way stop sign at the Delano Avenue intersection. He turned right onto Delano, where the 11-year-old was sitting in the road with her back facing oncoming traffic.

When making the right turn, the front of the truck is believed to have collided with the back left side of the girl, police said.

Due to the position of the pedestrian, shrubbery at the intersection partially obstructing visibility low light environment prior to sunrise, the driver was unable to see the girl, police said.

"Prior to transport, she communicated to officers that she had been sitting in the roadway with her back facing traffic" that would be traveling eastbound on Delano Avenue, police said.

Police said no charges had been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

The Frostburg Fire Department and Allegany County EMS also responded to the incident.