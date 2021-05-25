Police: Girl suffers minor injury in argument over cookie

May 25—City police are investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old girl suffered a minor injury during an argument over a cookie.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at a home in 200 block of 14th Avenue, police said.

Nicholas Cesario, 18, swung a pen at the juvenile during the argument, leaving the girl with a minor laceration on her right arm, Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said.

Charges are pending in the incident, he said.

— DAVID SINGLETON