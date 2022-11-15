Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail

A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities.

Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.

The man is described as 6′2″, possibly in his mid 30s with a darker skin complexion. Police say he was wearing jeans and a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

Law enforcement officials say the girl is safe.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Goffstown Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



