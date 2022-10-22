Police: Glastonbury gun incident involved no threats, violence

Oct. 22—GLASTONBURY — A revolver fell from a man's person Tuesday during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend outside a Main Street bagel shop over his use of her car without permission — and over suspected PCP in the car — but no threats or acts of violence occurred between them, the woman told police.

After the man, Kijuan D. Terrell, 36, of West Hartford, was arrested nearby, he behaved disruptively in the local police lockup, trying to flood his cell, covering the cell camera's lens at least six times, shaking the cell door, and shouting obscenities, local police Officer Glen R. Bona reported.

While police were investigating the gun incident Tuesday morning, they temporarily detained at least two other men who didn't turn out to be implicated in the incident, according to police reports. Police Agent James Phillips reported that one of the men "was informed he was free to leave and that his cooperation was appreciated."

GUN INCIDENT

DEFENDANT: Kijuan D. Terrell, 36, of West Hartford

CHARGES: Felony counts of evidence tampering, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a handgun, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace

STATUS: Held on $250,000 bond; due back Nov. 30 in Manchester Superior Court

Terrell remained in custody Friday, held in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center, online state Department of Correction records show.

He is facing three felony gun charges — stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a handgun, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is also facing a felony count of evidence tampering for throwing the revolver into Salmon Brook as he left the scene of the incident, and misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.

Terrell's ex-girlfriend, an employee of Bruegger's Bagels at 2801 Main St., told police that he had called her around 4:30 a.m. asking to borrow her Toyota Corolla, according to a report by Sgt. Brandon Ritchie, who went on to report the following:

Story continues

The woman said she told Terrell that he couldn't use the car, then went to work a short time later and parked in the lot behind the store. Around 7:30 a.m., the woman said, a co-worker told her that the car was missing. She said she contacted Terrell, who knew a way to take the car, and told him to bring it back before her shift ended at 9:30 a.m.

She said he arrived around 10 a.m. and that she and a few co-workers confronted him. After he got out of the car, she said, she saw bags of what she believed to be "dust," or PCP, on the driver's seat. She said Terrell is addicted to the drug.

She said she threw the bags into the parking lot, and, as he went to pick them up, the gun fell from his person to the pavement.

She said Terrell grabbed the gun and walked toward Main Street, adding that one of her co-workers identified it as a revolver.

One of the co-workers saw a police officer in front of a nearby fire station handling a separate investigation and told him that Terrell had a gun and drugs on him.

The ex-girlfriend didn't want to press charges against Terrell for taking her car but did consent to a search of the car, during which police found other things that she said didn't belong to her, including small bags of marijuana.

A presumptive test for PCP of a black powdery substance found on Terrell was inconclusive, Officer Ian P. Maloney reported.

Police found the revolver in Salmon Brook and later determined that it had been stolen in August in Southampton, Massachusetts, according to police reports.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.