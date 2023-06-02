Police: Good Samaritan tackles South Shore man who tried to kidnap estranged wife, child at gunpoint

A South Shore man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he tried to kidnap his estranged wife and one of their children at gunpoint Friday morning.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Plymouth man, is charged with violation of a restraining order, assault and battery on a family member, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment of a child, according to the Plymouth Department.

Officers responding to a report of a “man chasing a woman down the street with a gun” learned the armed suspect, who had a mask and handcuffs, tried to kidnap his estranged wife by picking her up and grabbing her by the head and neck while she was holding the child, police said.

“She was able to scream and this got the attention of Jamie Costa, a lifelong Plymouth resident, Blue Eagle, and former corrections officer,” police wrote in a statement. “He began yelling at the male to leave the female alone and lined him up for a good old-fashioned football tackle. As he did this, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband.”

Brothers Jeffrey and David Williams, who were working in the area, also heard the screams and rushed in to help Costa disarm the suspect, police said.

The three Good Samaritans held the struggling suspect down until Plymouth Police Officer Bobby Hackett arrived and took him into custody.

Police noted that the suspect was found in possession of two replica firearms and a stiletto knife.

“We are thankful for our quick-thinking, good, able-bodied residents who in the words of Officer Hackett, “‘saved this woman’s life,’” the department added.

It’s not clear when the suspect will be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

