Oct. 22—GOSHEN — A Goshen woman is accused of threatening a man with a knife and not letting him leave during an argument.

Brittani Smith, 36, faces charges including criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony, after her arrest last week. She is also charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery as a Level 6 felony.