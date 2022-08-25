Police: Graham man sent a child porn on Snapchat

Justin Monroe Davis, 33, of Graham, N.C.

Update: The felony charge against Justin Monroe in Horry County, S.C. were dismissed in November 2021. He pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of communicating obscene messages to another person.

A Graham man was arrested after allegedly sending pornography to a child on Snapchat.

According to police records, on Sunday, June 28, Justin Davis, 33, of Graham, N.C., was on vacation in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. There, he sent a pornographic video to a 12-year-old girl, who is also from Alamance County, the records state.

After an investigation, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department filed a warrant for Davis' arrest. He turned himself in Thursday, Sept. 24, police records say.

Davis is being charged with felony disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 or younger.

According to the Horry County jail database, Davis was released Sept. 24 on a $10,000 bond.

