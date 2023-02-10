Police: Grandmother accused of endangering child who died with drugs in system

Feb. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman is charged with endangering the welfare of her infant grandchild, who died with methadone in his system.

Based on his separate investigation, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said he's ruling the infant's death a homicide.

"It's one thing when someone makes a decision to endanger their own lives by taking drugs. It's another when this is a 3-month-old baby who cannot make that decision," Lees said.

According to Johnstown police, city resident Peggy A. Lightcap, 40, acknowledged that she was taking methadone — a synthetic opioid often prescribed to treat and replace heroin dependence — at the time of the child's death, after family members found the child not breathing.

After blood tests showed traces of the drug in the child's system, police said, Lightcap speculated that "residual methadone" may have been on her finger while she was checking his sore gums. Police were informed that the child was teething, Detective Chris Swartz wrote in a criminal complaint.

Lightcap faces one count of endangering the welfare of children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Lightcap was arraigned on Wednesday, was given $50,000 unsecured bail and is facing a Feb. 16 preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, online court records show.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and Lees issued a press release on Thursday explaining why Lightcap has not been charged with homicide, even though Lees ruled the infant's death a homicide.

County coroners are tasked with determining causes and manners of death. A coroner will rule a death a homicide if another person's act caused the death, regardless of factors such as intent and justification.

Lees and Neugebauer gave the example of someone shooting and killing another person in justified self-defense — the coroner would rule that death a homicide, but the district attorney would not prosecute the shooter since the use of force was legally permissible.

A coroner's ruling does not a constitute a criminal finding, Neugebauer said. Making decisions about criminal charges is up to the district attorney, based on the evidence that investigators provide to support charges, he added.

"In a criminal case, the commonwealth must first prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, how the individual died," the press release said.

In this case, according to the press release, Lightcap's grandchild's cause of death was listed as sudden unexpected death in infancy with contributing factors — not methadone toxicity. Tests showed a fraction of a nanogram per milliliter of methadone in his blood.

Prosecutors could not prove that the infant ingested more than a very small amount of methadone, and the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy would not be able to testify in court that the infant died of a methadone overdose or any other specific factor.

However, the officials said, an adult can be charged with endangering the welfare of children if a child has any prescription medication in his system that the adult possessed and that was not prescribed to the child.

"Adults owe the children under their care a duty to avoid contact with controlled substances," Neugebauer and Lees said in the press release.

Lees said he understands the decision and respects the separate task that law enforcement officials must carry out. But people must also understand that "recklessness" can have fatal consequences, Lees said.

"This is unacceptable," he added, "and the reason I'm taking a stand is we cannot allow this to be OK in our community."