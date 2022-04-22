Police: Grandmother caught stealing for granddaughter's birthday

Apr. 22—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested Tracey Ann Simoson on allegations she stole nearly $1,240 worth of items from JCPenney and other stores inside the Wyoming Valley Mall on Wednesday.

Police further allege Simoson, 54, of Tripp Street, was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, smoking pipes and metal clippers.

Simoson told police she stole the items for her granddaughter's birthday, according to court records.

Simoson was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing instruments of crime, receiving stolen property and retail theft. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to JCPenney when a store's loss prevention office noticed a woman placing items inside plastic bags she brought into the store.

The woman was stopped by police and the loss prevention officer after she exited the store without paying for the items.

Police identified her as Simoson.

As Simoson was escorted to the loss prevention office, she said she was only stealing for her granddaughter's birthday, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the value of the stolen merchandise was $1,239.57, including a shirt that had an anti-theft device still attached from another store.

Simoson was found with suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia and metal clippers, the complaint says.