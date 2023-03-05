Police granted extra stop-and-search powers after schoolboy stabbed

Police granted extra powers after schoolboy stabbed in Salford

The stabbing of a schoolboy has led to an order granting police additional powers in Greater Manchester.

At around 7.10pm on Saturday, officers were called to Basten Drive, Salford, and discovered a 15-year-old boy with serious stab injuries.

A Section 60 Order has been authorised, allowing officers in a prescribed area to stop and search individuals, after the attack which is believed to have occurred outside the McDonald's restaurant in Higher Broughton.

Greater Manchester Police officers remain at the scene to conduct further enquiries and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Superintendent Mark Kenny said: "I have authorised a Section 60 within the local area to ensure enhanced stop and search powers are in force to provide extra reassurance to the local community and to prevent further offences.

"We will also be increasing our patrols across Higher Broughton area this evening to provide reassurance to the local community.

"I would urge members of the public that saw anything suspicious around 7pm this evening outside McDonald's on Bury New Road or witnessed the incident, to please come forward and report this information to us immediately.

"Your information no matter how small it may seem could be a huge help in our investigations going forward and will help us secure justice for the victim of this attack.

"We are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward and contact us on 101 or 0161 856 5207 quoting Log 2936 of 04/03/2023 or on our website using our reporting tool www.gmp.police.uk."