Police in Greater Milford say man is flattening tires, offering women rides

MILFORD – Police in Milford and surrounding communities are warning young women to be on their guard if they discover their car tires flattened and are offered a ride by a man in his late 30s.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Milford police say the suspect flattens the tires on vehicles owned by young women and then fills the gas tank with water.

Police are urging women who discover their tires to be flattened to not try and start their cars. Instead, call Milford police at 508-473-1113.

The suspect is driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates.

Police in Bellingham, Holliston and Franklin issued similar warnings on their Facebook pages.

In Bellingham, police said they are investigating “an incident involving this individual.”

“It is suspected that he tampered with a vehicle in the Charles River Center (a shopping mall on Hartford Avenue), then approached the female owner when she found her vehicle was disabled,” Bellingham police reported. They went on to urge those to notify them if suspicious activity is observed.

In Holliston, police reported they are investigating reports “over the past week” of “an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females.”

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation,” Holliston police posted. They went on to advise that if your car becomes disabled, “wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond.”

Finally, police in Franklin referred to the Holliston post and reported that an “individual currently being investigated into this matter” was spotted in Franklin on Friday afternoon.

“If your vehicle is tampered with or breaks down shortly after starting, give us a call,” Franklin police said on their Facebook page. .

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Police in Milford seek man who is flattening women's car tires