Police: Greece homeowner shoots intruder during burglary

According to Greece police, a homeowner shot an intruder early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Brayton Road, where officers received reports of a burglary in progress around 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man inside the home with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was later taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the homeowner was asleep when he heard noises indicating that someone had broken in. He retrieved his legally owned firearm, and when the intruder attacked him, he fired a single shot, hitting the intruder in the lower body, police said.

Christopher McManus has been charged with burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and petit larceny. He is currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.

Police said the homeowner's actions appear to be in self-defense, and the case will be referred to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brayton Road homeowner shoots intruder in Greece NY