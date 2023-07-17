Police say Green Bay man shot, killed a man after an argument Friday, on city's east side

GREEN BAY - Green Bay police on Saturday arrested a local 24-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting Friday of a 23-year-old man after an argument following what police called "an ongoing dispute."

Police believe the men knew each other, but did not release other information about their relationship.

The shooting occurred on Cass Street, police said, but the man was arrested after he went to the Green Bay Police Department Saturday night to discuss the incident.

Officers said they learned of the shooting after being notified about 7:15 p.m. Friday that a gunshot wound victim was receiving treatment at a Green Bay hospital. That's about the same time police received a complaint about reckless driving occurring on the 1100 block of Cass Street; police did not say if that and the shooting are related.

There were no other injuries in the shooting, police said.

This story will be updated if charges are filed.

