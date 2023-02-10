Police in Green Lake area arrest couple sleeping in stolen car, find guns, possible stolen property

Seattle Police arrested a man and a woman found sleeping in a stolen car in the Green Lake neighborhood. Both had felony warrants.

At 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrived at the scene in the 400 block of Northeast 71st Street. A man was in the driver’s seat and a woman was in the front passenger seat of a stolen car. Both appeared to be sleeping.

When officers awoke the man, he tried to leave by ramming the patrol vehicles that had parked in front of the car, but the impact disabled the stolen car, according to Seattle police.

The man and the woman then got out of the car. The 26-year-old woman was immediately taken into custody. The 28-year-old man was also taken into custody after he tried to run away but was caught shortly after.

Police searched the stolen car before returning it to its owner. Inside, officers found two guns and several other items that were possibly stolen. Police will investigate and return any stolen items if possible.

The man was arrested for investigation of possession of stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, attempting to elude police, and for a burglary warrant.

The woman was arrested for an outstanding burglary warrant.

Both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.