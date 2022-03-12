Police: Greenacres teen shot at police building, volunteer observers

An 18-year-old Greenacres man has been charged with shooting at the Greenacres Community Police Building and moments later at an occupied volunteer police observers' car.

Isaiah Brice was arrested Friday after deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified him as the suspect after reviewing footage from surveillance cameras. The shootings occurred just before midnight Monday.

No one was injured in either incident.

The Community Observer Policing, or COP, car is used by volunteers who serve as “the eyes and ears” for Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies, alerting them to incidents that may warrant investigation.

Brice made his first appearance before a judge Saturday morning. He is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail. Bail was set at $25,000.

He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in public. The second-degree felonies carry maximum prison sentences of up to 30 years.

