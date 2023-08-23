Police: Greenacres woman arrested on battery, robbery charges after attack outside Palm Beach home

A 48-year-old woman was arrested by Palm Beach Police Friday on robbery and battery charges after she attempted to force her way into a residence on South Ocean Boulevard and attacked a person who worked there.

A 48-year-old Greenacres woman was arrested Friday after she attempted to force her way into a home on South Ocean Boulevard and then attacked a person who tried to stop her, according to a report from Palm Beach Police.

The woman was charged with battery and "robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm" following the incident, which occurred after she pulled up to the home in a black Honda Civic and attempted to enter it without permission, according to a probable cause affidavit released by police.

Police arrived at the home Friday afternoon after the homeowner called to report an altercation between the woman and a person who worked there.

According to a statement from that person, the woman's car already was parked in the home's driveway when the person arrived for work.

As the victim unlocked the front door and began to open it, the woman exited her car and walked toward the entrance.

The victim told police that the woman was adamant that the residence belonged to her and that she needed to be let inside.

The victim closed the door to prevent the woman from entering the home, and the woman began kicking and punching the victim in an unprovoked attack, police said. She also placed her hands around the victim's throat, according to the affidavit.

During the altercation, the woman ''forcefully'' snatched the victim's car keys and threw them over a fence into the neighbor's yard, according to the affidavit. The keys were located on the roof of the home directly to the west of where the attack occurred.

The woman told police that the home on South Ocean Boulevard belonged to her "and the deed was inside the residence," according to the affidavit.

Police said she admitted to trying to enter the home when a struggle ensued between her and the victim, and to snatching the keys from the victim and throwing them away.

The woman was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Friday and released Saturday. Bond was set at $3,000 for each charge.

