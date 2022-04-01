Police: Greensburg man charged after stealing Pennsylvania state flag from Sheetz in fit of rage

The commonwealth flag is flying high again after police say a Greensburg man ripped it down in a fit of rage at the Sheetz in Hempfield Township.

“The fact you’d be so upset or have such strong feelings against the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, there’s always the option of living somewhere else,” said state trooper Steve Limani with Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg.

Police charged Roger Strautmann with theft and maliciously taking down the flag and mutilating it last week. Video surveillance from outside the store caught the whole thing on camera.

Strautmann allegedly told police he was angry over not getting his tax refund check.

“Why that would lead someone to become irate enough to cause someone to steal from a Sheetz and take the commonwealth flag is obviously not rational,” Limani said. “There’s no reason to do something like that.”

A state trooper helped identify Strautmann from the video because he pulled him over for a traffic incident that same day, after he stole the flag.

The flags were flying at half staff at the time, to honor the two troopers killed in the line of duty on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Police recovered the flag in the trunk of the car that Strautmann was driving.

11 News tried reaching out to him for comment, but couldn’t get ahold of him.

