Police say Greensburg man sold drugs to undercover trooper 3 times in 8 days

Jun. 2—A Greensburg man was jailed Friday after state police said he sold heroin/fentanyl to an undercover trooper three times in eight days.

Tywan David, 25, who also has an address in East Pittsburgh, was charged with drug offenses in three cases. His cumulative bail was set at $225,000.

According to court papers:

—David sent a "runner" to meet with the undercover trooper on West Otterman Street on May 22. The runner directed the trooper to a location on South Washington Street and drugs were picked up from David at a home on South Hamilton Avenue. They exchanged $400 for 129 bags of heroin/fentanyl.

—Three days later, the trooper again requested drugs from David. They met on Stone Street and exchanged $750 for 196 bags of heroin/fentanyl.

—They met again Tuesday on Stone Street, exchanging $900 and 254 bags of heroin/fentanyl.

David did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Preliminary hearings are set for Thursday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .