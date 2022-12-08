Police say Greensburg man starved dog to death

Dec. 8—A Greensburg man is accused by police of letting a dog die in the basement of an apartment where he had been living, according to court papers.

Timothy J. Steinman Jr., 43, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and a single charge of animal cruelty.

City police reported they were called to a White Street apartment Nov. 1 by the property owner who said Steinman had recently moved out. The dog was dead in the basement with no food or water, the report said.

The basement floor was covered in feces, police said. A necropsy determined the animal died from starvation.

A warrant has been issued for Steinman's arrest. No court action has been scheduled.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .